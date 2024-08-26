Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cherry Point Clinic August Awards Ceremony

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Cherry Point Clinic August Awards Ceremony

    CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2024

    Photo by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    A Sailor and civilian staff were recognized for their excellence Wednesday, August 28, 2024 aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point.

    Recognized, left to right, were Hospital Corpsman Third Class Sky Brandenburg with the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, Ms. Kim Baker, Senior Employee of the Quarter, Mrs. Michelle West, Mid-Level Employee of the Quarter and Ms. Teresa Doss, Junior Employee of the Quarter.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2024
    Date Posted: 08.30.2024 07:20
    Photo ID: 8618560
    VIRIN: 240828-O-KJ310-4158
    Resolution: 3460x2307
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cherry Point Clinic August Awards Ceremony, by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    cherry point
    navy medicine
    navymedicine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download