Cherry Point Clinic August Awards Ceremony

A Sailor and civilian staff were recognized for their excellence Wednesday, August 28, 2024 aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point.



Recognized, left to right, were Hospital Corpsman Third Class Sky Brandenburg with the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, Ms. Kim Baker, Senior Employee of the Quarter, Mrs. Michelle West, Mid-Level Employee of the Quarter and Ms. Teresa Doss, Junior Employee of the Quarter.