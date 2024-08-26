Testing Fuel Samples Aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt

U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Aug. 27, 2024) A U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuels) examines fuel samples aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Aug. 27. Theodore Roosevelt is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2024 05:57
|Photo ID:
|8618508
|VIRIN:
|240827-N-N0724-1007
|Resolution:
|4903x3269
|Size:
|758.73 KB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
