USS Theodore Roosevelt Celebrates Women’s Equality Day

U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Aug. 26, 2024) U.S. Navy Capt. Brian Schrum, commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), writes words of affirmation following a Women’s Equality Day event hosted by the command’s Multi-Cultural Committee, Aug. 26. Theodore Roosevelt is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2024 05:54
|Photo ID:
|8618507
|VIRIN:
|240826-N-N0724-1011
|Resolution:
|7041x4694
|Size:
|918.45 KB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
