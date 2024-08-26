Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt Celebrates Women’s Equality Day [Image 4 of 6]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt Celebrates Women’s Equality Day

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    08.26.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Aug. 26, 2024) A U.S. Navy lieutenant speaks during a Women’s Equality Day event hosted by the command’s Multi-Cultural Committee aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Aug. 26. Theodore Roosevelt is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2024
    Date Posted: 08.30.2024 05:54
    Photo ID: 8618505
    VIRIN: 240826-N-N0724-1007
    Resolution: 3083x4625
    Size: 883.77 KB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    NAVCENT
    CSG-9
    C5F
    USCENTCOMPA

