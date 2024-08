USS Theodore Roosevelt Celebrates Women’s Equality Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Aug. 26, 2024) U.S. Navy Command Master Chief Jenn Hafer, command master chief of Commander, Destroyer Squadron 23, speaks during a Women’s Equality Day event hosted by the command’s Multi-Cultural Committee aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Aug. 26. Theodore Roosevelt is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)