Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S., Allied Forces Conduct Live-Fire Missile Exercise During Pacific Vanguard 2024 [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S., Allied Forces Conduct Live-Fire Missile Exercise During Pacific Vanguard 2024

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.28.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 28, 2024) – Royal Canadian Navy Sub-Lieutenant Ozzy Caliskan (left), Republic of Korea Navy Lt. j.g. Jun Seoki Yeo (center), and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Lt. j.g. Shota Kaneko observe from a bridgewing aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) as the JMSDF Murasame-class destroyer JS Ariake (DD 109) launches an Evolved Sea Sparrow Missile while operating in the Philippine Sea during exercise Pacific Vanguard, Aug. 28, 2024. Pacific Vanguard is an opportunity for like-minded forces to strengthen their skills in maritime operations, anti-submarine warfare operations, air warfare operations, live-fire missile events, and advanced maneuvering scenarios in the Mariana Islands Range Complex. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2024
    Date Posted: 08.30.2024 03:02
    Photo ID: 8618413
    VIRIN: 240828-N-UA460-1260
    Resolution: 6515x4153
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., Allied Forces Conduct Live-Fire Missile Exercise During Pacific Vanguard 2024 [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S., Allied Forces Conduct Live-Fire Missile Exercise During Pacific Vanguard 2024
    U.S., Allied Forces Conduct Live-Fire Missile Exercise During Pacific Vanguard 2024
    U.S., Allied Forces Conduct Live-Fire Missile Exercise During Pacific Vanguard 2024
    U.S., Allied Forces Conduct Live-Fire Missile Exercise During Pacific Vanguard 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Missile
    7th Fleet
    JMSDF
    DESRON 15
    Dewey
    Pacific Vanguard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download