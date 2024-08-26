U.S., Allied Forces Conduct Live-Fire Missile Exercise During Pacific Vanguard 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 28, 2024) – Royal Canadian Navy Sub-Lieutenant Ozzy Caliskan (left), Republic of Korea Navy Lt. j.g. Jun Seoki Yeo (center), and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Lt. j.g. Shota Kaneko observe from a bridgewing aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) as the JMSDF Murasame-class destroyer JS Ariake (DD 109) launches an Evolved Sea Sparrow Missile while operating in the Philippine Sea during exercise Pacific Vanguard, Aug. 28, 2024. Pacific Vanguard is an opportunity for like-minded forces to strengthen their skills in maritime operations, anti-submarine warfare operations, air warfare operations, live-fire missile events, and advanced maneuvering scenarios in the Mariana Islands Range Complex. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)