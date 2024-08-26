PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 28, 2024) – The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Murasame-class destroyer JS Ariake (DD 109) launches an Evolved Sea Sparrow Missile while steaming with the U.S. Navy Military Sealift Command Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Richard E. Byrd (T-AKE 4) in the Philippine Sea during exercise Pacific Vanguard, Aug. 28, 2024. Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 logistically resupplies deployed units in the Indo-Pacific along with regional Allies and partners. Pacific Vanguard is an opportunity for like-minded forces to strengthen their skills in maritime operations, anti-submarine warfare operations, air warfare operations, live-fire missile events, and advanced maneuvering scenarios in the Mariana Islands Range Complex. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2024 03:02
|Photo ID:
|8618412
|VIRIN:
|240828-N-UA460-1221
|Resolution:
|5143x2935
|Size:
|1.06 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S., Allied Forces Conduct Live-Fire Missile Exercise During Pacific Vanguard 2024 [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.