    U.S., Allied Forces Conduct Live-Fire Missile Exercise During Pacific Vanguard 2024 [Image 3 of 4]

    U.S., Allied Forces Conduct Live-Fire Missile Exercise During Pacific Vanguard 2024

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.28.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 28, 2024) – The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Murasame-class destroyer JS Ariake (DD 109) launches an Evolved Sea Sparrow Missile while steaming with the U.S. Navy Military Sealift Command Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Richard E. Byrd (T-AKE 4) in the Philippine Sea during exercise Pacific Vanguard, Aug. 28, 2024. Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 logistically resupplies deployed units in the Indo-Pacific along with regional Allies and partners. Pacific Vanguard is an opportunity for like-minded forces to strengthen their skills in maritime operations, anti-submarine warfare operations, air warfare operations, live-fire missile events, and advanced maneuvering scenarios in the Mariana Islands Range Complex. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

