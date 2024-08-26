U.S., Allied Forces Conduct Live-Fire Missile Exercise During Pacific Vanguard 2024

PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 28, 2024) – Republic of Korea Navy Lt. j.g. Jun Seoki Yeo (left), Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Lt. j.g. Shota Kaneko (center), and Royal Canadian Navy Sub-Lieutenant Ozzy Caliskan review messages in the combat information center aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) while operating in the Philippine Sea during exercise Pacific Vanguard, Aug. 28, 2024. Pacific Vanguard is an opportunity for like-minded forces to strengthen their skills in maritime operations, anti-submarine warfare operations, air warfare operations, live-fire missile events, and advanced maneuvering scenarios in the Mariana Islands Range Complex. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)
