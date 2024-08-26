U.S. Navy Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Franky Shaffer, Joint Base Security Department, stands behind Quincey, 647th Security Forces Squadron, military working dog on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Aug. 27, 2024. MWDs are trained to respond to loud and assertive commands in order to subdue aggressive suspects if needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2024 16:20
|Photo ID:
|8617794
|VIRIN:
|240828-F-NW874-1228
|Resolution:
|3466x5199
|Size:
|3.8 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 15th Wing Highlight: Military Working Dogs Handlers practice commands [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Mark Sulaica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.