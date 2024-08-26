Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th Wing Highlight: Military Working Dogs Handlers practice commands [Image 8 of 8]

    15th Wing Highlight: Military Working Dogs Handlers practice commands

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica 

    15th Wing

    U.S. Navy Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Franky Shaffer, Joint Base Security Department, stands behind Quincey, 647th Security Forces Squadron, military working dog on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Aug. 27, 2024. MWDs are trained to respond to loud and assertive commands in order to subdue aggressive suspects if needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)

    This work, 15th Wing Highlight: Military Working Dogs Handlers practice commands [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Mark Sulaica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MWD
    647th Security Forces Squadron

