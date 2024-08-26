15th Wing Highlight: Military Working Dogs Handlers practice commands

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Franky Shaffer, Joint Base Security Department, stands behind Quincey, 647th Security Forces Squadron, military working dog on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Aug. 27, 2024. MWDs are trained to respond to loud and assertive commands in order to subdue aggressive suspects if needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)