15th Wing Highlight: Military Working Dogs Handlers practice commands

Satan, 647th Security Forces Squadron military working dog, runs up an obstacle course on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Aug. 27, 2024. MWDs are trained to respond to loud and assertive commands, enabling them to subdue aggressive suspects when necessary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)