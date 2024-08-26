Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen receive a pre-deployment brief during Exercise Mosaic Lightning 24-02 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 23, 2024. The Department of the Air Force improved the mobilization and deployment processes to better prepare Airmen for Joint Force requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)