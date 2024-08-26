Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen attend a pre-deployment brief during Exercise Mosaic Lightning 24-02 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 23, 2024. Airmen were given a 24-hour notice to prepare for a simulated deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)