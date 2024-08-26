Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mosaic Lightning 24-02

    Mosaic Lightning 24-02

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Airmen review their key documents for deployment during Exercise Mosaic Lightning 24-02 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 23, 2024. Mosaic Lightning was a wing wide readiness exercise that certified the ability to quickly deploy and respond to various types of adversary attacks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2024
    Date Posted: 08.29.2024 14:42
    Photo ID: 8617678
    VIRIN: 240823-F-KQ087-1134
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.37 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    This work, Mosaic Lightning 24-02, by A1C Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Force
    Readiness
    Pre-Deployment
    ML24-02
    Mass Outprocessing

