A U.S. Airman moves toward the luggage drop-off point during Exercise Mosaic Lightning 24-02 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 23, 2024. Mosaic Lighting showcased the 355th Wing’s ability to deploy within 24 hours of receiving notification. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)