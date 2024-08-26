Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mosaic Lightning 24-02

    Mosaic Lightning 24-02

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos 

    355th Wing

    A U.S. Airman moves toward the luggage drop-off point during Exercise Mosaic Lightning 24-02 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 23, 2024. Mosaic Lighting showcased the 355th Wing’s ability to deploy within 24 hours of receiving notification. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2024
    Date Posted: 08.29.2024 14:42
    Photo ID: 8617677
    VIRIN: 240823-F-KQ087-1011
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.98 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    This work, Mosaic Lightning 24-02, by A1C Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force
    Readiness
    Pre-Deployment
    ML24-02
    Mass Outprocessing

