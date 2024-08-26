Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HRC conducts esprit de corps run [Image 4 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    HRC conducts esprit de corps run

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2024

    Photo by Maria McClure    

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    Maj. Gen. Hope C. Rampy, commanding general of U.S. Army Human Resources Command leads her first unit run Aug. 29 since taking command July 9. Staff from across all of HRC’s directorates participated in the early morning esprit de corps run to connect and promote unit cohesion through physical fitness.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2024
    Date Posted: 08.29.2024 13:34
    Photo ID: 8617425
    VIRIN: 240829-A-NU390-3417
    Resolution: 6015x4010
    Size: 10.07 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HRC conducts esprit de corps run [Image 6 of 6], by Maria McClure, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    HRC conducts esprit de corps run
    HRC conducts esprit de corps run
    HRC conducts esprit de corps run
    HRC conducts esprit de corps run
    HRC conducts esprit de corps run
    HRC conducts esprit de corps run

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    physical fitness
    U.S. Army Human Resources Command
    Esprit de corps
    be all you can be

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download