Maj. Gen. Hope C. Rampy, commanding general of U.S. Army Human Resources Command leads her first unit run Aug. 29 since taking command July 9. Staff from across all of HRC’s directorates participated in the early morning esprit de corps run to connect and promote unit cohesion through physical fitness.
This work, HRC conducts esprit de corps run [Image 6 of 6], by Maria McClure, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.