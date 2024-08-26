D.C. National Guard SGS partakes in Battle of the Bases preliminary rounds

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jeramy Thigpen, SGS, Office of the Commanding General, D.C. National Guard, and pitcher (#38) for the Joint Base Andrews softball team, plays in preliminary rounds of Battle of the Bases at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, in Washington, D.C., Aug. 24, 2024. Battle of the Bases, presented by the Washington Nationals, serves as an extension of the intramural season at each military base in the National Capital Region. Lt. Col. Thigpen has played military softball for approx. 15 years and adds it supports camaraderie and the wingman concept . (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)