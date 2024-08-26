The Joint Base Andrews softball team plays during preliminary rounds of Battle of the Bases at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, in Washington, D.C., Aug. 24, 2024. Battle of the Bases, presented by the Washington Nationals, serves as an extension of the intramural season at each military base in the National Capital Region. Preliminary rounds of the tournament were held to determine which teams would have the opportunity to play in the championship game at Nationals Park on Sept. 14, 2024. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)
This work, D.C. National Guard SGS partakes in Battle of the Bases preliminary rounds [Image 18 of 18], by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.