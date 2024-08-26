Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    D.C. National Guard SGS partakes in Battle of the Bases preliminary rounds [Image 11 of 18]

    D.C. National Guard SGS partakes in Battle of the Bases preliminary rounds

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    The Joint Base Andrews softball team plays during preliminary rounds of Battle of the Bases at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, in Washington, D.C., Aug. 24, 2024. Battle of the Bases, presented by the Washington Nationals, serves as an extension of the intramural season at each military base in the National Capital Region. Preliminary rounds of the tournament were held to determine which teams would have the opportunity to play in the championship game at Nationals Park on Sept. 14, 2024. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2024
    Date Posted: 08.29.2024 13:12
    VIRIN: 240824-F-PL327-2823
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    D.C. National Guard SGS partakes in Battle of the Bases preliminary rounds
    softball
    camaraderie
    D.C. National Guard
    wingman concept
    SGS
    Battle of the Bases

