U.S. Army Corps of Engineers ranger Lisa Santiago (left) rewards local fisherman on J. Percy Priest Lake with a gift for wearing their lifejackets and boating responsibly, Aug. 17, 2024
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2024 11:51
|Photo ID:
|8617237
|VIRIN:
|240817-A-AA111-1001
|Resolution:
|1091x779
|Size:
|348.62 KB
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Corps of Engineers emphasizes water safety for Labor Day holiday, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Corps of Engineers emphasizes water safety for Labor Day holiday
Army Corps of Engineers