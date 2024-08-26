Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NHRC's Dr. Evan Chinoy Wins First Place Award at MHSRS 2024

    KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2024

    Photo by Amanda Wagner 

    Naval Health Research Center

    KISSIMMEE, FL (August 29, 2024) Naval Health Research Center (NHRC)'s Dr. Evan Chinoy and his poster on "Predicting Circadian Phase Through Actigraphy in a Military Operational Context wins First Place in the Poster Sessions 3 category at the Military Health System Research Symposium (MHSRS) 2024. Dr. Chinoy's award was presented by Dr. Terry M. Rauch, director, Defense Medical Research and Development Program, U.S. Department of Defense. NHRC supports military mission readiness with research and development that delivers high-value, high-impact solutions to the health and readiness challenges our military population faces on the battlefield, at sea, on foreign shores and at home. (U.S. Navy photo by Robert Hammer/released)

