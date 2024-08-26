SY 24 | 15th MEU Refuels at FARP

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Gage Flaugher, left, an expeditionary fuels technician and native of Indiana, and Cpl. Kyren Racheal, an engineer assistant and surveyor and a native of California, both assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Rein.), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, carry fuel hoses away from an AH-1Z Viper during exercise Ssang Yong 24 at Yecheon Air Base, South Korea, Aug. 26, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2024 10:15
|Photo ID:
|8617057
|VIRIN:
|240826-M-LO557-1312
|Resolution:
|6007x4007
|Size:
|2.59 MB
|Location:
|YECHEON-GUN, KR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
