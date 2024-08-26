Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SY 24 | 15th MEU Refuels at FARP [Image 12 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    SY 24 | 15th MEU Refuels at FARP

    YECHEON-GUN, SOUTH KOREA

    08.26.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Gage Flaugher, left, an expeditionary fuels technician and native of Indiana, and Cpl. Kyren Racheal, an engineer assistant and surveyor and a native of California, both assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Rein.), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, carry fuel hoses away from an AH-1Z Viper during exercise Ssang Yong 24 at Yecheon Air Base, South Korea, Aug. 26, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2024
    Date Posted: 08.29.2024 10:15
    Photo ID: 8617057
    VIRIN: 240826-M-LO557-1312
    Resolution: 6007x4007
    Size: 2.59 MB
    Location: YECHEON-GUN, KR
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SY 24 | 15th MEU Refuels at FARP [Image 12 of 12], by Cpl Amelia Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SY 24 | 15th MEU Refuels at FARP
    SY 24 | 15th MEU Refuels at FARP
    SY 24 | 15th MEU Refuels at FARP
    SY 24 | 15th MEU Refuels at FARP
    SY 24 | 15th MEU Refuels at FARP
    SY 24 | 15th MEU Refuels at FARP
    SY 24 | 15th MEU Refuels at FARP
    SY 24 | 15th MEU Refuels at FARP
    SY 24 | 15th MEU Refuels at FARP
    SY 24 | 15th MEU Refuels at FARP
    SY 24 | 15th MEU Refuels at FARP
    SY 24 | 15th MEU Refuels at FARP

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Korea
    FARP
    15th MEU
    ROK Marines
    SSang Yong
    USMCNews

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download