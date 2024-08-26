SY 24 | 15th MEU Refuels at FARP

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Gage Flaugher, left, an expeditionary fuels technician and native of Indiana, and Cpl. Kyren Racheal, an engineer assistant and surveyor and a native of California, both assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Rein.), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, carry fuel hoses away from an AH-1Z Viper during exercise Ssang Yong 24 at Yecheon Air Base, South Korea, Aug. 26, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)