SY 24 | 15th MEU Refuels at FARP

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine Corps AH-1Z Viper attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165(Rein.), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, takes off from a forward arming and refueling point at Yecheon Air Base, South Korea, during exercise Ssang Yong 24, Aug. 26, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)