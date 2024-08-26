SY 24 | 15th MEU Refuels at FARP

A U.S. Marine Corps AH-1Z Viper attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165(Rein.), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, takes off from a forward arming and refueling point at Yecheon Air Base, South Korea, during exercise Ssang Yong 24, Aug. 26, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)
|08.26.2024
|08.29.2024 10:15
|8617055
|240826-M-LO557-1339
|5351x3569
|2.33 MB
|YECHEON-GUN, KR
|10
|0
