Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SY 24 | 15th MEU Refuels at FARP [Image 10 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    SY 24 | 15th MEU Refuels at FARP

    YECHEON-GUN, SOUTH KOREA

    08.26.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    A U.S. Marine Corps AH-1Z Viper attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165(Rein.), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, takes off from a forward arming and refueling point at Yecheon Air Base, South Korea, during exercise Ssang Yong 24, Aug. 26, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2024
    Date Posted: 08.29.2024 10:15
    Photo ID: 8617055
    VIRIN: 240826-M-LO557-1339
    Resolution: 5351x3569
    Size: 2.33 MB
    Location: YECHEON-GUN, KR
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SY 24 | 15th MEU Refuels at FARP [Image 12 of 12], by Cpl Amelia Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SY 24 | 15th MEU Refuels at FARP
    SY 24 | 15th MEU Refuels at FARP
    SY 24 | 15th MEU Refuels at FARP
    SY 24 | 15th MEU Refuels at FARP
    SY 24 | 15th MEU Refuels at FARP
    SY 24 | 15th MEU Refuels at FARP
    SY 24 | 15th MEU Refuels at FARP
    SY 24 | 15th MEU Refuels at FARP
    SY 24 | 15th MEU Refuels at FARP
    SY 24 | 15th MEU Refuels at FARP
    SY 24 | 15th MEU Refuels at FARP
    SY 24 | 15th MEU Refuels at FARP

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Korea
    FARP
    15th MEU
    ROK Marines
    SSang Yong
    USMCNews

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download