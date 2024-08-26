U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Brett Tervort, an expeditionary fuels technician with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Rein.), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Utah, surveys fueling operations during exercise Ssang Yong 24 at Yecheon Air Base, South Korea, Aug. 26, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2024 10:15
|Photo ID:
|8617054
|VIRIN:
|240826-M-LO557-1276
|Resolution:
|7120x4749
|Size:
|2.71 MB
|Location:
|YECHEON-GUN, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SY 24 | 15th MEU Refuels at FARP [Image 12 of 12], by Cpl Amelia Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.