Staff Sergeant release party at RAF Croughton

U.S. Air Force Col. Ricardo M. Diaz, left, 422nd Air Base Group commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Nicholas Whitney, right, 422nd Air Base Group senior enlisted leader, present a promotion memento to Senior Airman Zachary Trujillo assigned to the 420th Security Forces Squadron on RAF Croughton, England, August 28th, 2024. Air Force officials selected 12,827 Senior Airmen for promotion to Staff Sergeant out of 56,124 eligible members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Amn Adam Enbal)