    Staff Sergeant release party at RAF Croughton [Image 16 of 19]

    Staff Sergeant release party at RAF Croughton

    RAF CROUGHTON, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.28.2024

    Photo by Airman Adam Enbal 

    501st Combat Support Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Ricardo M. Diaz, left, 422nd Air Base Group commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Nicholas Whitney, right, 422nd Air Base Group senior enlisted leader, present a promotion memento to Senior Airman Danielle Carter assigned to the 422nd Security Forces Squadron on RAF Croughton, England, August 28th, 2024. Air Force officials selected 12,827 Senior Airmen for promotion to Staff Sergeant out of 56,124 eligible members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Amn Adam Enbal)

    promotion
    Party
    E5
    RAF Croughton
    release party
    Staff Sergeant release party

