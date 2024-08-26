52D Brigade Run with 5-4, 1-57 ADAR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

52D Air Defense Artillery Brigade, Commander Hailey Bairu, and Command Sgt. Maj. Charles Robinson lead a Brigade Run with the 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, and 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment on Katterbach Kaserne, Ansbach, Germany, August 28, 2024. The run served as the capstone event for Bairu and Robinson's Battle Field Circulation visit to Ansbach, during which they attended Quarterly Training Briefs, morning PT, 1-57 Assumption of Command, maintenance terrain walks, and more.