Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    52D Brigade Run with 5-4, 1-57 ADAR [Image 8 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    52D Brigade Run with 5-4, 1-57 ADAR

    ANSBACH, BAYERN, GERMANY

    08.28.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Robert Wormley 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    52D Air Defense Artillery Brigade, Commander Hailey Bairu, and Command Sgt. Maj. Charles Robinson lead a Brigade Run with the 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, and 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment on Katterbach Kaserne, Ansbach, Germany, August 28, 2024. The run served as the capstone event for Bairu and Robinson's Battle Field Circulation visit to Ansbach, during which they attended Quarterly Training Briefs, morning PT, 1-57 Assumption of Command, maintenance terrain walks, and more.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2024
    Date Posted: 08.29.2024 07:10
    Photo ID: 8616778
    VIRIN: 240828-A-FK524-2825
    Resolution: 11648x8736
    Size: 19.33 MB
    Location: ANSBACH, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 52D Brigade Run with 5-4, 1-57 ADAR [Image 12 of 12], by SSG Robert Wormley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    52D Brigade Run with 5-4, 1-57 ADAR
    52D Brigade Run with 5-4, 1-57 ADAR
    52D Brigade Run with 5-4, 1-57 ADAR
    52D Brigade Run with 5-4, 1-57 ADAR
    52D Brigade Run with 5-4, 1-57 ADAR
    52D Brigade Run with 5-4, 1-57 ADAR
    52D Brigade Run with 5-4, 1-57 ADAR
    52D Brigade Run with 5-4, 1-57 ADAR
    52D Brigade Run with 5-4, 1-57 ADAR
    52D Brigade Run with 5-4, 1-57 ADAR
    52D Brigade Run with 5-4, 1-57 ADAR
    52D Brigade Run with 5-4, 1-57 ADAR

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #StrongerTogether
    #BeAllYouCanBe
    #AirDefense
    #SHORAD
    #52DBest
    #SGTSTOUT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download