2024| Okinawa Intermural Shooting Competition

U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Noah Marte, a military police officer on the Special Reaction Team, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, fires a pistol during the Okinawa Intermural Shooting Competition on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 27, 2024. The OIMC is a multi-day competition where Marines stationed on Okinawa compete amongst each other in shooting drills with rifles and pistols, testing their marksmanship skills and sharpening their overall proficiency. Marte is a native of New York. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brody Robertson.)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2024 02:41
|Photo ID:
|8616379
|VIRIN:
|240827-M-QH573-2158
|Resolution:
|6049x4033
|Size:
|10.9 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
