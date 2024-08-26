2024| Okinawa Intermural Shooting Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Noah Marte, a military police officer on the Special Reaction Team, fires a pistol the Okinawa Intermural Shooting Competition on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 27, 2024. The OIMC is a multi-day competition where Marines stationed on Okinawa compete amongst each other in shooting drills with rifles and pistols, testing their marksmanship skills and sharpening their overall proficiency. Marte is a native of New York. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brody Robertson.)