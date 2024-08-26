2024| Okinawa Intermural Shooting Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Artyom Artemenko, the Senior Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge of the Provost Military Office on Camp Kinser, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, fires a rifle during the Okinawa Intermural Shooting Competition on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 27, 2024. The OIMC is a multi-day competition where Marines stationed on Okinawa compete amongst each other in shooting drills with rifles and pistols, testing their marksmanship skills and sharpening their overall proficiency. Artemenko is a native of Alaska. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brody Robertson.)