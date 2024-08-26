Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024| Okinawa Intermural Shooting Competition [Image 1 of 7]

    2024| Okinawa Intermural Shooting Competition

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.27.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Brody Robertson 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Joseph Garcia, a military police officer on the Special Reaction Team, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, fires a rifle during the Okinawa Intermural Shooting Competition on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 27, 2024. The OIMC is a multi-day competition where Marines stationed on Okinawa compete amongst each other in shooting drills with rifles and pistols, testing their marksmanship skills and sharpening their overall proficiency. Garcia is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brody Robertson.)

    This work, 2024| Okinawa Intermural Shooting Competition [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Brody Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Okinawa
    USMC
    Camp Hansen
    Competition
    Pistol
    Hansen
    MCIPAC

