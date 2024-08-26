Yokota celebrates C-130 anniversary

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Japan Air Self-Defense Force C-130H Hercules assigned to the 401st Tactical Airlift Squadron, Komaki Air Base, Japan, taxis down the flightline at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 23, 2024, during the 70th anniversary of the C-130’s first flight. The C-130 has been a key asset in airlift operations for 70 years, demonstrating its continued versatility and reliability (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cayla Hunt)