    Yokota celebrates C-130 anniversary [Image 5 of 5]

    Yokota celebrates C-130 anniversary

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    08.23.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cayla Hunt 

    374th Airlift Wing

    A Japan Air Self-Defense Force C-130H Hercules assigned to the 401st Tactical Airlift Squadron, Komaki Air Base, Japan, taxis down the flightline at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 23, 2024, during the 70th anniversary of the C-130’s first flight. The C-130 has been a key asset in airlift operations for 70 years, demonstrating its continued versatility and reliability (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cayla Hunt)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2024
    Date Posted: 08.29.2024 01:08
    Photo ID: 8616370
    VIRIN: 240823-F-BT644-1248
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 2.24 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    Japan

    airlift
    Yokota
    anniversary
    history
    C-130
    36AS

