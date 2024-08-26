Yokota celebrates C-130 anniversary

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Two C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron fly above Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 23, 2024, during the 70th anniversary of the C-130’s first flight. The flight commemorated the 70th anniversary of the C-130's official introduction into active service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cayla Hunt)