    Yokota celebrates C-130 anniversary [Image 1 of 5]

    Yokota celebrates C-130 anniversary

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    08.23.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cayla Hunt 

    374th Airlift Wing

    A C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron sits on the flightline at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 23, 2024, during the 70th anniversary of the C-130’s first flight. The C-130 has been a key asset in airlift operations for 70 years, demonstrating its continued versatility and reliability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cayla Hunt)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2022
    Date Posted: 08.29.2024 01:08
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    This work, Yokota celebrates C-130 anniversary [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Cayla Hunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan

    TAGS

    airlift
    Yokota
    anniversary
    history
    C-130
    36AS

