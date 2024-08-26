Yokota celebrates C-130 anniversary

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron sits on the flightline at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 23, 2024, during the 70th anniversary of the C-130’s first flight. The C-130 has been a key asset in airlift operations for 70 years, demonstrating its continued versatility and reliability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cayla Hunt)