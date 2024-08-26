Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCTF-RH Tank 5 Residual Fuel Removal [Image 3 of 3]

    NCTF-RH Tank 5 Residual Fuel Removal

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Glenn Slaughter 

    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill

    HALAWA, Hawaii (Aug. 8, 2024) A member of Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH) notes total gallons of water pumped into fuel tank 5 to remove residual fuel at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) in Halawa, Hawaii on Aug. 8, 2024. Once enough water is pumped in, a vacuum truck will siphon all liquids out, clearing the way to start the degassing process. Charged with the safe decommissioning of the facility, NCTF-RH was established by the Department of the Navy as a commitment to the community and the environment, and continues to engage with the people of Hawaii, regulatory agencies, and other stakeholders as it safely and deliberately decommissions the RHBFSF. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Glenn Slaughter)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.28.2024 22:20
    Photo ID: 8616246
    VIRIN: 240808-N-IS471-1019
    Resolution: 2731x3641
    Size: 455.48 KB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    water quality
    NCTFRH
    Navy Closure Task Force Red Hill

