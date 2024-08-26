NCTF-RH Tank 5 Residual Fuel Removal

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

HALAWA, Hawaii (Aug. 8, 2024) A member of Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH) notes total gallons of water pumped into fuel tank 5 to remove residual fuel at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) in Halawa, Hawaii on Aug. 8, 2024. Once enough water is pumped in, a vacuum truck will siphon all liquids out, clearing the way to start the degassing process. Charged with the safe decommissioning of the facility, NCTF-RH was established by the Department of the Navy as a commitment to the community and the environment, and continues to engage with the people of Hawaii, regulatory agencies, and other stakeholders as it safely and deliberately decommissions the RHBFSF. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Glenn Slaughter)