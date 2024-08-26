Navy Band Country Current performs in Bar Harbor

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Band Country Current performs at the Village Green in Bar Harbor, Maine, as part of their 2024 national tour. Country Current is the Navy’s only Country/Bluegrass ensemble and is a dynamic musical asset that connects Americans across the country with their U.S. Navy through a truly original American musical genre. Country Current will travel 1600 miles over 12 days performing 11 concerts on their 2024 national tour.