    SUBTORPFAC-Yorktown Change of Command Ceremony [Image 5 of 5]

    SUBTORPFAC-Yorktown Change of Command Ceremony

    YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2024

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    YORKTOWN, VA. (August 23, 2024) Commander Mark Gordon, incoming Commanding Officer of the Navy Submarine Torpedo Facility-Yorktown, provides some remarks during a Change of Command Ceremony. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    Date Taken: 08.23.2024
    Date Posted: 08.28.2024 21:43
    Photo ID: 8616202
    VIRIN: 240823-N-TG517-8197
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 4.39 MB
    Location: YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, SUBTORPFAC-Yorktown Change of Command Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Change of Command Ceremony
    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    SUBTORPFAC-Yorktown

