SUBTORPFAC-Yorktown Change of Command Ceremony

YORKTOWN, VA. (August 23, 2024) Commander Joseph McGraw, II, is presented with a gift on behalf of the Chief’s Mess. The gift was presented during a Change of Command Ceremony at Kirkpatrick Field for the Navy Submarine Torpedo Facility-Yorktown, located onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).