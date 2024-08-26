Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SUBTORPFAC-Yorktown Change of Command Ceremony [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    SUBTORPFAC-Yorktown Change of Command Ceremony

    YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2024

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    YORKTOWN, VA. (August 23, 2024) Commander Joseph McGraw, II, is presented with a gift on behalf of the Chief’s Mess. The gift was presented during a Change of Command Ceremony at Kirkpatrick Field for the Navy Submarine Torpedo Facility-Yorktown, located onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2024
    Date Posted: 08.28.2024 21:43
    Photo ID: 8616192
    VIRIN: 240823-N-TG517-6189
    Resolution: 2997x2865
    Size: 929.96 KB
    Location: YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SUBTORPFAC-Yorktown Change of Command Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SUBTORPFAC-Yorktown Change of Command Ceremony
    SUBTORPFAC-Yorktown Change of Command Ceremony
    SUBTORPFAC-Yorktown Change of Command Ceremony
    SUBTORPFAC-Yorktown Change of Command Ceremony
    SUBTORPFAC-Yorktown Change of Command Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Change of Command Ceremony
    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    SUBTORPFAC-Yorktown

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download