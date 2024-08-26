YORKTOWN, VA. (August 23, 2024) Commander Joseph McGraw, II, is presented with a gift on behalf of the Chief’s Mess. The gift was presented during a Change of Command Ceremony at Kirkpatrick Field for the Navy Submarine Torpedo Facility-Yorktown, located onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2024 21:43
|Photo ID:
|8616191
|VIRIN:
|240823-N-TG517-6449
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|5.01 MB
|Location:
|YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SUBTORPFAC-Yorktown Change of Command Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.