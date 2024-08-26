110th EBS member takes his final oath of enlistment during BTF deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force maintenance Airmen from the 110th EBS, sign the flag used for Tech. Sgt. Chase Frazee’s reenlistment ceremony at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Aug. 23, 2024. After the flag was signed, it was taken aboard a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber, flown on a Bomber Task Force mission and then returned to Frazee. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Kenneth W. Norman)