U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Chase Frazee (center), 110th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, noncommissioned officer in charge of the hydraulics section and maintenance Airmen from the 110th EBS, holds the flag used during his reenlistment ceremony during a group photo at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Aug. 23, 2024. Frazee leads 30 Airmen to accomplish troubleshooting and maintenance for all hydraulically operated components on the B-2 Spirit stealth bomber, to include flight controls, landing gear, weapons systems, and more to keep the aircraft operational. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Kenneth W. Norman)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2024 20:26
|Photo ID:
|8616116
|VIRIN:
|240823-F-QX786-1051
|Resolution:
|4575x3252
|Size:
|6.73 MB
|Location:
|ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE, QUEENSLAND, AU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 110th EBS member takes his final oath of enlistment during BTF deployment [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Kenneth Norman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
110th EBS member takes his final oath of enlistment during BTF deployment
No keywords found.