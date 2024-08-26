110th EBS member takes his final oath of enlistment during BTF deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Chase Frazee (center), 110th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, noncommissioned officer in charge of the hydraulics section and maintenance Airmen from the 110th EBS, holds the flag used during his reenlistment ceremony during a group photo at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Aug. 23, 2024. Frazee leads 30 Airmen to accomplish troubleshooting and maintenance for all hydraulically operated components on the B-2 Spirit stealth bomber, to include flight controls, landing gear, weapons systems, and more to keep the aircraft operational. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Kenneth W. Norman)