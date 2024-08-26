110th EBS member takes his final oath of enlistment during BTF deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Chase Frazee, 110th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, noncommissioned officer in charge of the hydraulics section, holds the flag used during his reenlistment ceremony so that U.S. Air Force maintenance Airmen from the 110th EBS, can sign their names at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Aug. 23, 2024. This event held significance for Frazee because it was the last time he will reenlist in his career. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Kenneth W. Norman)