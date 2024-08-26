U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Chase Frazee, 110th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, noncommissioned officer in charge of the hydraulics section, holds the flag used during his reenlistment ceremony so that U.S. Air Force maintenance Airmen from the 110th EBS, can sign their names at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Aug. 23, 2024. This event held significance for Frazee because it was the last time he will reenlist in his career. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Kenneth W. Norman)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2024 20:26
|Photo ID:
|8616115
|VIRIN:
|240823-F-QX786-1046
|Resolution:
|3851x2886
|Size:
|5.88 MB
|Location:
|ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE, QUEENSLAND, AU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 110th EBS member takes his final oath of enlistment during BTF deployment [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Kenneth Norman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
