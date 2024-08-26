Women's Leadership Symposium 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines from Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island and Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Beaufort pose for a group photo on MCRD Parris Island on Aug 27, 2024. The event serves to increase knowledge and understanding of the challenges faced by women in uniform, as well as empowering both men and women to lead and communicate more effectively. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Trion D. Jenkins.)