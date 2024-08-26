Women's Leadership Symposium 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Marines, Sailors, and civilians from Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, Naval Hospital Beaufort and Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Beaufort discuss the importance of mental health on MCRD Parris Island, SC. August 27, 2024. The event serves to increase knowledge and understanding of the challenges faced by women in uniform, as well as empowering both men and women to lead and communicate more effectively. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Trion D. Jenkins.)