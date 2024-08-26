Women's Leadership Symposium 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Tracy R. Isaac, the commanding officer of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command, Naval Hospital Beaufort, delivers a speech during the third annual Women’s Leadership Symposium August 27, 2024, on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, SC. The event serves to increase knowledge and understanding of the challenges faced by women in uniform, as well as empowering both men and women to lead and communicate more effectively. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Trion D. Jenkins.)