Women's Leadership Symposium 2024

U.S. Marines and Sailors from Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island and Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Beaufort receive a class on the history of Women’s Equality during the third annual Women’s Leadership Symposium on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Aug. 27, 2024. The event serves to increase knowledge and understanding of the challenges faced by women in uniform, as well as empowering both men and women to lead and communicate more effectively. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Trion D. Jenkins.)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2024 17:38
|Photo ID:
|8615810
|VIRIN:
|240826-M-CM166-1065
|Resolution:
|6571x4381
|Size:
|1.41 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
