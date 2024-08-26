Women's Leadership Symposium 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines and Sailors from Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island and Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Beaufort receive a class on the history of Women’s Equality during the third annual Women’s Leadership Symposium on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Aug. 27, 2024. The event serves to increase knowledge and understanding of the challenges faced by women in uniform, as well as empowering both men and women to lead and communicate more effectively. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Trion D. Jenkins.)