    Women's Leadership Symposium 2024 [Image 1 of 7]

    Women's Leadership Symposium 2024

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Trion Jenkins 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Ahmed T. Williamson, the Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island and Eastern Recruiting Region commanding general, speaks to Marines and Sailors before the third annual Women’s Leadership Symposium on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Aug. 27, 2024. The event serves to increase knowledge and understanding of the challenges faced by women in uniform, as well as empowering both men and women to lead and communicate more effectively. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Trion D. Jenkins.)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2024
    Date Posted: 08.28.2024 17:38
    Photo ID: 8615809
    VIRIN: 240826-M-CM166-1056
    Resolution: 6168x4112
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, Women's Leadership Symposium 2024 [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Trion Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    mental health
    leadership
    equality
    empowerment
    ERR
    MCRDPI

