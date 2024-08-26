Women's Leadership Symposium 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Ahmed T. Williamson, the Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island and Eastern Recruiting Region commanding general, speaks to Marines and Sailors before the third annual Women’s Leadership Symposium on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Aug. 27, 2024. The event serves to increase knowledge and understanding of the challenges faced by women in uniform, as well as empowering both men and women to lead and communicate more effectively. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Trion D. Jenkins.)