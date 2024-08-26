Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KC-135 flying [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    KC-135 flying

    SIOUX CITY, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker from the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing departs the Sioux City airport on August 28, 2024. U.S. Air National Guard photo Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2024
    Date Posted: 08.28.2024 17:04
    Photo ID: 8615777
    VIRIN: 240828-Z-KZ880-1111
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 13.88 MB
    Location: SIOUX CITY, IOWA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-135 flying [Image 3 of 3], by SMSgt Vincent De Groot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    KC-135
    KC-135 left turn
    KC-135 flying

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    185th Air Refueling Wing
    Iowa Air National Guard
    KC-135 Stratotanker
    Sioux City airport

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download