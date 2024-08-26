DEL 12 partners with Guardian Resilience Teams for cognitive physical training session

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Guardians from Space Delta 12 – Test & Evaluation compete against each other during the Guardian Resilience Teams cognitive physical training session at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, August 28, 2024. This event included tactical challenges and tasks intended to emulate the cognitive demands typically faced by members DEL 12. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Justin Todd)