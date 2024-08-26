Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DEL 12 partners with Guardian Resilience Teams for cognitive physical training session [Image 9 of 9]

    DEL 12 partners with Guardian Resilience Teams for cognitive physical training session

    COLORADO SPRINGS, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Justin Todd 

    Space Base Delta 1

    Guardians from Space Delta 12 – Test & Evaluation compete against each other during the Guardian Resilience Teams cognitive physical training session at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, August 28, 2024. This event included tactical challenges and tasks intended to emulate the cognitive demands typically faced by members DEL 12. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Justin Todd)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2024
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, US
    Guardian
    Exercise
    Field Day
    SBD 1
    GRT
    DEL 12

